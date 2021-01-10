Attitudious’ holds Open Mic event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jan: ‘Attitudious’ succesfully organised its 6th open mic at a café in Jakhan. This event was organised to promote literature. The founders of Attitudious, Khushboo Gairola and Ayush Bagwari said, “It aims to provide a platform to the people for showcasing their talent, mainly writers and poets.”

People from various cities came to show the talent they have. Aanya, Vinit, Nimesh, Mayank, Pratishtha and Shivam were awarded for the best performance. ADC, Kritika, Anshul, Vinay, Shubham, Akash, Prashant, Vivek, Akshat, Aishwarya, Wasim, Saloni, Shivam, Satendra, Ishan, Parv, Payal, Sarim and Himanshu also won the hearts of the audience with their poetry and songs.

‘Infinity’ showcased his talent at rapping and Nimesh through his poetry demanded a safe society for women. Tanuj Kumar Gairola, Mamta Gairola and Rajesh Dobhal were the guests at the event.