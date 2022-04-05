Authors from the Valley with Leeladhar Jagudi

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi

Pics Courtesy: Sneha Bhardwaj

Dehradun, 3 Apr: The VoW Cafe – Gallery – Studio honoured itself with the presence of Padma Shri awardee Leeladhar Jagudi, former teacher, journalist and poet. Author of several poetry anthologies including Natak Jari Hai and Shankha Mukhi Shikharon Par, Jagudi is recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award 1997 for his anthology, Anubhav Ke Aakash Mein Chand. Among others, Jagudi has also been awarded the fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2004 for his contribution to the world of Hindi Literature.

Keeping alive the tradition of hosting people associated with the written word, the VoW Cafe – Gallery – Studio along with Garhwal Post put together a monthly interactive session, this time dedicated exclusively to Hindi Literature.

Choosing to speak on ‘Kavi aur Kavita, Bhasha aur Lipi’ (Poet and Poetry; Language and Script) Leeladhar Jagudi highlighted the intricate relationship between the two and regaled the audience with his vast knowledge on the subject.

He recited one of his compositions which left the audience spell-bound. He stressed upon how Hindi Literature though rich in content and ideas is not a lucrative industry as it lacks dedicated readers. Jagudi encouraged young-minds to take up Hindi reading and instead of imitating authors and poets from the past, to aspire to chart their own creative course by using simple language.

Curated for the literary circuit of Dehradun, this monthly affair is a must for fans, book lovers, poets, critics, fans, reviewers and authors as they congregate and celebrate their passion for the written word. VoW Cafe – Gallery – Studio gives one that perfect setting for an informal and relaxed evening for ‘Authors from the Valley’ to regale their audience on the first Sunday of every month.

