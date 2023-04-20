Autism awareness activities held at Himalayan Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Apr: Autism is a form of developmental disorder mostly diagnosed in the pediatric age group. It is common and with, modern lifestyle, increasing amongst children, but with proper therapy and guidance, a child with autism is likely to outgrow the limitations of disease and have a productive social life. To spread awareness of autism, April has been marked as World Autism Month.

Department of Pediatrics, Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant, celebrated World Autism Day by conducting awareness activities and interactive sessions. The entire week, 11- 18 April, was marked for social activities and various engagements to promote autism information in society.

Under the guidance of Dr Ashok Deorari, Dean, HIMS, and Dr Anil Rawat, Professor and Head, Pediatrics Department, talks were held at various schools with nursing, engineering, management and Yoga students and employees of Universities. A drawing competition was organised and colorful posters put on display in front of out-patient clinics. Interactive lectures were delivered on 18 April stating need for early recognition and proper therapy. Dr Alpa Gupta, Dr Neerul Pandita, Dr BP Kalra, Dr Sanober Wasim, Dr Rakesh Kumar, Dr Deepshikha and Dr Sonam participated along with all postgraduates and many undergraduate medical students and discussed various aspects of autism. The Vice Chancellor, Dr Vijendra Chauhan, congratulated the Department of Pediatrics for its work and program on autism.

Department of Pediatrics, HIMS, informed the audience about the developmental clinic run by it. Dr. Alpa Gupta and Dr Neerul Pandita stated that, although autism treatment needs multiple hospital visits, they try to teach home based exercises and therapy to parents so that treatment can be done at home, supervised by the doctor on visits. The autism clinic is being run at C Block, RN 13, on every Monday.