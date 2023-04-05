Autism Awareness Week held at Himalayan Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Apr: Autism Awareness Week was organised by the Department of Pediatrics, Himalayan Hospital. Medical students were provided information about the identification and diagnosis of symptoms of autism.

A poster competition was organised in which MBBS undergraduate students participated. Post graduate students took part in a quiz regarding autism awareness.

Under an awareness campaign in the Department of Paediatrics, parents of admitted patients were informed about the symptoms of autism and methods of diagnosis. A drawing competition was held for children admitted in the ward.

The general public was made aware regarding various domains of autism and its early red flag signsc through a street play performed by the post-graduate students of the department. Dr Alpa Gupta and Dr Neerul Pandita, who were the facilitators of the programme, said that efforts should be made to make these children a part of society by not considering them as abnormal.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Saini said that, if there is any symptom such as the child does not play with other children, or interacts less with people, these could be symptoms of autism and a doctor needed to be consulted.

Brig Dr Joshi said it was a commendable effort to make the general public aware on the issue. Prof BP Kalra said that, following treatment and therapy of children with autism, they could lead a completely normal life. Dr Ruchira Nautiyal, Head of the Department of Gynecology, said that Autism Week is organised in the world to increase awareness of this disease among the people, following which many children are coming for doctor’s consultation.

Head of the Department Dr Anil Rawat said that the facilities of autism test and diagnosis are available at the Himalayan Hospital and people of Uttarakhand do not need elsewhere for this. About 100 students and parents were present along with Dr Sanober, Dr Nitika, Dr Rakesh, Dr Deepshikha, Dr Manju and Dr Sonam.