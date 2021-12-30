Autonomy, accountability must for state’s universities: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Dec: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said today that, both, autonomy and accountability are necessary for the universities of the state. They needed to move towards self-responsibility and self-discipline.

“We have to make our system so strong that there is no space left for leakage,” he declared.

Governor Singh was addressing the 6th Convocation of the Uttarakhand Open University in Haldwani on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Dr Dhan Singh Rawat were also present on the occasion.

The Governor awarded 44 meritorious students with gold medals on the occasion. He encouraged the students and urged them to have faith in themselves and teamwork. He requested the youth to read, understand and follow the Fundamental Duties mentioned in the Constitution. The acquired knowledge of the students would be meaningful only if it benefits society. They had an important role in ensuring the success of national campaigns like Atamnirbhar Bharat, Clean India, Digital India, Prosperous India.

The Governor added that the system of Open Universities is flexible, simple and accessible. Distance education accounts for more than 10% of the total enrollment in higher education in the country. The Corona era had taught society a lot and the trend of online and digital education had increased. It had further strengthened the concept of open universities. Work was needed to make the education system even stronger in digital and virtual mode. Considering the geographical conditions of Uttarakhand, it will have to reach every corner of the state. The goal of providing higher education to all could be achieved through distance education. It was a boon for the hill areas of Uttarakhand.

He underlined that that the curriculum of distance education should be up to date, effective and relevant. The material should contain high level of knowledge in very simple language.

Governor Singh felicitated Sachidanand Bharti and world famous photographer Anoop Sah with honorary degrees. He appreciated that Sachidanand Bharti is doing commendable work on reverse migration, as well as forest and environment conservation in the state. Anoop Sah, through his excellent photography, promoted the culture, traditions and natural beauty of Uttarakhand at the international level.

Present on this occasion were the Vice Chancellor, teachers and students of Uttarakhand Open University.