Avinash Dhyani to launch Shaan song with newcomers

By ANJALI NAURIYAL

DEHRADUN, 9 Feb: Writer, director Avinash Dhyani is all geared up to launch a new song video featuring newcomers.

Presented by KK Productions helmed by Kavita Virmani, the song titled “Aaj Akele, Hum Tum” has been rendered by popular play back singer Shaan.

Dhyani informs that more songs will be launched in the near future under the banner of KK Productions.

This song features newcomers Kapil Virmani and Pooja Negi in the romantic lead.

“I sighted Kapil and Pooja and saw potential in them and thought this song would be a good vehicle for them to embark on this new journey. Both look natural and real which was the demand of the lyrics”, added Dhyani.

Directed by Avinash Dhyani under the production expertise of Padmasiddhi Films, the video captures the beautiful snow clad landscape of Uttarakhand. N Harish is the DOP who is a regular fixture in Dhyani productions.