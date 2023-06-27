Awareness campaign conducted at Himalayan Hospital on ‘World Vitiligo Day’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Jun: An awareness campaign was conducted at Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant, on the occasion of World Vitiligo Day. During this event, patients visiting the hospital, along with their family members, were provided information about the symptoms, treatment and misconceptions related to this condition.

Vitiligo is a disease that causes the loss of skin colour in blotches. It occurs when pigment-producing cells die or stop functioning.

In the OPD of the Dermatology Department at Himalayan Hospital, today, people were given information about Vitiligo (white patches). Addressing the gathering, Dr Rashmi Jindal, the Head of the Department, stated that due to several myths surrounding Vitiligo in society, affected individuals often face social exclusion. Vitiligo does not affect a person’s daily activities. It is necessary to spread awareness about it. She explained that this disease is a type of skin disorder where the cells responsible for pigmentation in the body are affected. It is not an infectious disease. Dr Samrjeet Roy explained that, due to advancements in modern medical science, there are several options available to control Vitiligo. In some patients, surgical skin grafting can be a possible treatment for white patches. Dr Darshana stated that there are misconceptions in society regarding this disease, such as that the consumption of white food items like milk, yogurt, cheese, etc., can cause it, and the belief that it is a contagious disease that spreads through touch. The treatment for Vitiligo is not possible, as yet. There are many misconceptions associated with it and awareness is the key to dispelling them.

Along with this, patients and their families visiting the OPD were provided detailed information about the treatment, symptoms and misconceptions related to Vitiligo through a poster exhibition. Dr Vyas Bist, Dr Dikshita, Dr Anuj, Dr Ritu, Dr Vrinda, and Dr Jagruti were present on this occasion.