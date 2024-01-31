Awareness campaign launched at Himalayan Hospital on World Leprosy Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Jan: On the occasion of World Leprosy Day, today, a public awareness campaign was conducted by the Department of Dermatology, Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant.

People visiting the OPD and registration counter of the hospital were given information about leprosy. MBBS students conveyed to the general public information related to leprosy and its prevention through a poster exhibition and a street play.

Head of the Department of Dermatology, Dr Rashmi Jindal, while addressing the people present, gave information about the symptoms and treatment of leprosy. Leprosy is caused by Mycobacterium. Its initial symptoms are formation of white and red spots on the skin, feeling of weakness along with numbness in hands and legs. She said that the department organises such events every year to make patients aware about the social misconceptions related to skin diseases.

Dr YS Bisht said that, if leprosy is treated in time, it can be completely cured. Dr Samarjit Roy told the patients it is a misconception that leprosy spreads through contact; it does not. Leprosy can be treated, depending on its type. Antibiotics are used to cure the infection, and treatment usually lasts for 6 months to a year. However, if the patient has nerve damage, then other treatments are used.

On this occasion, Dr Dikshita, Dr Ritu, Dr Anuj, Dr Arnav, Dr Jagriti, Dr Darshana, Dr Vrinda, Dr Sakshi, Dr Shobhit, Dr Tabir were also present amongst others.