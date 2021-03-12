Awareness Seminar held on World Kidney Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: An Awareness Seminar was organised today on the occasion of World Kidney Day under the chairmanship of famous environmentalist and herbalist Dr SN Mishra in the premises of AGAPE Society, Rajpur Road.

Dr Mishra informed the gathering about the rising level of kidney disease. He disclosed that 10 percent of the adult population in the entire world is affected by kidney disease.

Dr Arvind Tyagi described the objectives of the seminar, which are to promote awareness on the importance of the kidney for the overall health of all the people. He said that the frequency and impact of kidney disease and health problems related to it needed to be reduced throughout India.

During the seminar, all the people present took a pledge that the general public would be made aware of the effects of kidney disease.

Vikrant Bhandari, Director, Agape Society, encouraged everyone to straighten their Aahaar, Vihaar, Vichaar, Vyavhaar (Diet, Environment, Thoughts, Behaviour), so as to avoid fatal kidney disease.

Principal of Agape School, who was also present at the programme, Ramani Bhandari gave important suggestions on the safety of the kidneys.

The other speakers present were Sandeep Miller, Hemant Masih, Milind Kumar, Sunil Singh and Churamani.