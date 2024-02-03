Ayush Thapa of U’chal University recruited by Hyatt Regency, USA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Uttaranchal University student Ayush Thapa, from the Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) batch 2020-2024, has earned a prestigious job placement at the renowned Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort in the USA.

This accomplishment not only highlights Ayush’s commitment and expertise but also underscores Uttaranchal University’s dedication to delivering top-tier educational experience and opening pathways to stellar career opportunities for its students. Ayush has secured an impressive package of Rs 45 LPA, setting a new standard of excellence for both his peers and Uttaranchal University.

The university has extended its warmest congratulations to Ayush Thapa on this remarkable achievement.