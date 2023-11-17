Ayushman Bhavah campaign continues successfully in state

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Nov: The Aadhaar Bharat Health Account (Aadhaar ID) has been created for over 62 lakh people, and Ayushman cards have been issued to 54 lakh individuals. Under the Ayushman Bhavah campaign, Ayushman cards and Aadhaar IDs are being generated in the plains and mountainous regions of the state. The Health Department is closely monitoring the campaign at every level to achieve the goal of providing Aadhaar IDs to 100% of the population and Ayushman cards to individuals aged over five years by March 2024.

The state government is committed to strengthening and ensuring the accessibility of medical services. Hence, the Health Department aims to achieve the target of creating Aadhaar IDs and Ayushman cards for the entire population by March 2024. According to departmental figures, a total of 62,69,338 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (Aadhaar IDs) have been created in the state. Among these, 4,03,105 Aadhaar IDs were generated under the ‘Ayushman Bhavah Campaign’ launched on 17 September, 2023, in Dehradun district alone. Additionally, recognition of 51,286 Aadhaar IDs is in progress on the national portal.

Similarly, Ayushman cards for 54,38,000 individuals have been created in the state, so far. Among these, 2,12,920 Ayushman cards were generated under the Ayushman Bhavah campaign. Almora district has seen the creation of 2,72,000 Ayushman cards, while in other districts such as Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, and Uttarkashi, significant numbers of Ayushman cards have been generated.

The Ayushman Bhavah campaign continues to run in the state, with the Health Department monitoring its progress. The campaign involves the creation of Ayushman cards and Aadhaar IDs for people in all medical units of each district, along with raising awareness among the general public about both types of cards.