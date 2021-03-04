Ayushman Health scheme is being improved for Govt employees: Kaushik

By Our Staff Reporter

Gairsain, 3 Mar: Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik today claimed on the floor of the House that no referral was required for admission and treatment at listed private hospitals in the state under the Ayushman Golden scheme for the state employees, state pensioners and their dependents. They were eligible for direct admission and free treatment under the State Government Health Scheme and the facilities included advanced treatment. He claimed that rules and guidelines under the Ayushman Bharat / Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand scheme for the state government employees and pensioners had been made more effective by amending the existing rules. He added that no referral from a state government hospital was required for treatment for them in listed private hospitals.

Contribution would be taken from all personnel / pensioners at the existing CGHS rates for this, he said. In case of contingency advance withdrawal for medical treatment in listed hospitals would be allowed up to 75 percent of the estimate provided by the hospital. And there would also be a provision for OPD treatment in unavoidable circumstances in unlisted hospitals too.

The minister added that the process of making golden cards of working state personnel / pensioners and their family members was currently underway.