Baby Rani Maurya resigns as Governor

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has submitted her resignation from the post of Governor today. Her resignation has been sent to President Ramnath Kovind who is learnt to have accepted her resignation. It may be recalled that Maurya who has now resigned had completed three years of her term as Governor of Uttarakhand on 26 August, 2021. She had addressed a press conference on the occasion, where she had clearly expressed her desire to continue serving the people of Uttarakhand and continue working for women empowerment in the state.

However, for past few days, speculation had already begun over her continuation as the governor. In fact, she had been summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and according to some highly placed sources asked to put in her papers, when she called on him two days ago! Sources claimed that allegations of irregularities in some appointments in the state universities particularly in Uttarakhand Open Universities were being blamed on some people close to her. In this regard, some BJP leaders had complained to the party high command and these complaints had been taken cognisance by the party leadership. It was also alleged that some of her close relatives were exercising undue influence in the activities of Raj Bhawan. Sources further claimed that Maurya had been lobbying for the party ticket for her son from Aitmadpur assembly constituency in Agra district of UP and had reportedly been assured of ticket by the party.

Maurya, who had been Agra’s Mayor in the past had taken oath as Governor of Uttarakhand on 27 August, 2018. Sources close to her claimed however that Maurya desired to return to active politics in UP and had resigned due to her desire to return to active politics. With her resignation, speculation has begun over the next possible incumbent to the post of Governor of Uttarakhand. It remains to be seen if a new person is appointed as a governor or a governor from some other state is transferred to Uttarakhand. For the time being, one of the existing governors is likely to be given additional charge of Governor of Uttarakhand on an interim basis.

Photo: Baby Rani Maurya with her retired banker husband Pradeep Kumar Maurya.