Bachelor of Pharmacy introduced at Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jollygrant

DEHRADUN, 18 Aug: In the current academic year, a brand new program, ‘Bachelor of Pharmacy’, has been introduced at Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jollygrant.

In contemporary times pharmacy practice has come to cover areas such as ‘hospital pharmacy’, ‘community pharmacy’ and ‘clinical pharmacy.’ With this degree students will be able to gain in­depth knowledge of different dosage forms, pharmacology, natural herbs in pharmacognosy, clinical trails, drug development and therapeutics, and also learn about the diverse sources of medicines, related formulations, doses and their effects on the human body called the therapeutic effect.