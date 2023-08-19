Bachelor of Pharmacy introduced at Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jollygrant

By OUR STAFF REPORTER
DEHRADUN, 18 Aug: In the current academic year, a brand new program, ‘Bachelor of Pharmacy’, has been introduced at Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jollygrant.
In contemporary times pharmacy practice has come to cover areas such as ‘hospital pharmacy’, ‘community pharmacy’ and ‘clinical pharmacy.’ With this degree students will be able to gain indepth knowledge of different dosage forms, pharmacology, natural herbs in pharmacognosy, clinical trails, drug development and therapeutics, and also learn about the diverse sources of medicines, related formulations, doses and their effects on the human body called the therapeutic effect.
For admission seekers it is important to visit the campus and interact with the counselors in the Admission Cell. They will be happy to identify each individual’s skill-set and see what works best for them.
The University is replete with resources and personnel ready to help students explore options.
Employment Opportunities
There is a wide range of career opportunities available to pharmacy professionals –
- Retail and Whole Sale Pharmacy
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Research and Development
- Quality Control, Quality Assurance
- Regulatory Affairs
- Consultancy, Academics and Government Agencies i.e.Drug Inspector, Drug Analyst
- Pharmacist in Central Government organizations
Scholarships
- Merit Scholarship: Up to 100% of Tuition Fees
- Merit cum Means Scholarship: Up to 50% of Tuition Fees
- Special Scholarship: Up to 100% of Tuition Fees for Ward of Armed Forces / Para Military Forces / Police Force Personnel (Serving and Retd, Non-Commissioned Officer) / Differently abled Candidate, Transgender Candidate.
- Special Scholarship: Up to 100% of Tuition Fees for differently abled candidate.
- Free-ship Scholarship: Completely free education for One Candidate in each academic program of the University who is an orphan /has no earning member in the family.
- Alumni Concession
- 26% fee relaxation for students from Uttarakhand ( Permanent resident)
- Interest free education Loan facility
Pharmacists empower the diseased by enabling them tackle illness and boosting their confidence. They provide knowledge, motivate, they help patients to help themselves. Pharmacists are the first contact point in a health crisis, and save lives. I am certain our new entrants will be saviors of society and serve as messengers of God. – Chancellor Dr. Vijay Dhasmana