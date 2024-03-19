Badrinath Assembly Seat declared vacant after Rajendra Bhandari’s resignation

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Mar: After the Congress MLA from Badrinath constituency joined the BJP, yesterday, he had also submitted his resignation from the membership of the state assembly.

His resignation has been accepted by Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and the Badrinath Assembly Seat has been declared vacant with effect from 17 March, 2024. It is, however, still not clear whether the bypoll on this seat will also be held along with the General Elections, for which the polling is due to be held on 19 April.

Sources claim that it is highly unlikely if the bypoll on this seat can be held simultaneously with the general elections as it has been declared vacant only after the declaration of the election schedule for the general elections. Under the circumstances, in all likelihood, the by-elections to Badrinath assembly seat appear possible only after the Lok Sabha elections.

It may be recalled that Congress MLA from Badrinath, Rajendra Bhandari had yesterday joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, CM Dhami, Lok Sabha candidate Anil Baluni and Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Though the Congress had written a letter to the Speaker demanding termination of his membership, the fact is that, soon after Rajendra Bhandari joined BJP, he had also submitted his resignation.

Sources claim that BJP has assured him the BJP ticket from Badrinath in the coming bypoll. It may be recalled that Bhandari had defeated none other than the sitting MLA and currently the BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt in the 2022 assembly elections. However, Bhatt has since been elected to the Rajya Sabha, so the BJP might not face any political issue in fielding Bhandari from Badrinath.

The Congress has accused the BJP of washing away the ‘sins’ of Bhandari regarding allegations faced by his District Panchayat President wife Rajni Bhandari regarding irregularities. Bhandari, speaking to Garhwal Post, today, admitted that while his wife did face charges of irregularities, but claimed she has been given a clean chit by the High Court. Hence, there was no pressure on him to join the BJP. Bhandari also added that he joined the BJP after mulling over the positive results of the good governance of the BJP led Modi Government at the Centre and the BJP led state government in Uttarakhand. Bhandari further claimed that now that he has joined the BJP, it will be easier for him to get the problems of the people in his constituency resolved though better contact with the ruling party.