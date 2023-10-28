Badrinath Dham is source of inspiration for Indian culture, spirituality: Dhankhar

Vice President performs worship at Kedarnath & Badrinath

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 27 Oct: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today visited the revered Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams and offered prayers there. During his stay at both the Dhams, the Vice President praised the ongoing reconstruction work.

It may be recalled that, yesterday, he had offered prayers at the Gangotri Dham. On his arrival in Kedarnath, he was welcomed by Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) who accompanied him during his visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Rudraprayag on the second day of his two-day visit to Uttarakhand, where he visited Baba Kedarnath along with his wife, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar. Dhankhar performed Rudrabhishek and Jalabhishek of Baba Kedarnath and prayed for the prosperity of the country and welfare of the public.

On this occasion, the Governor also briefed the Vice President about the ongoing reconstruction and development works in Kedarnath Dham.

On this occasion, Dhankhar greeted the devotees and local people present in the temple premises. He also appreciated the work being done by the officers and employees in difficult circumstances. Sharing his experience on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Dhankhar wrote that his mind was overwhelmed after seeing Sadashiv in Kedarnath Dham on the banks of River Mandakini in the lap of the Garhwal Himalayas. The improvement in accessibility and beauty of the temple complex due to the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham is commendable. He wished that Lord Shiva, the benefactor and ocean of mercy, provide happiness and prosperity to all the countrymen.

Later, he reached Badrinath and also offered prayers there. During his visit, the Badrinath temple complex was converted into a zero zone for about three hours. After the Abhishek Puja in the Dham, the movement of devotees was stopped at 8 a.m. The pilgrims were later allowed to enter the temple.

For security reasons, police remained deployed from Saket Crossing till the temple premises in Badrinath. After the darshan and worship of Lord Badri Vishal, he left for Dehradun, where he was scheduled to address the ongoing CLI meet at FRI Campus.