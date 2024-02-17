Badrinath shrine to open on 12 May

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: The portals of Lord Badrinath Dham, one of the major dhams and a symbol of faith of Hindus, will be opened for the devotees on 12 May this year at 6 a.m. in Brahma Muhurta. The auspicious time for the opening of the portals of the shrine was announced today at the Royal Palace in Narendra Nagar. Each year, the auspicious date and time for opening of the portals of Badrinath is decided by astrologers and the royal priests on the Vasant Panchami day at the Royal Palace in Narendra Nagar.

In accordance with tradition, on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, the royal priests and the astrologers after consulting the Panchang (Astrological Almanac) announced that the auspicious day and time to open the portals of Badrinath shrine shall be 12 May at 6 a.m. For this, the horoscope of former king of Tehri Maharaja Manujeyendra Shah is consulted

The traditional procedures for opening of the Badrinath portal will begin on 25 April. Along with members of the royal family, Badri Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay and other officials were present on the occasion of the Muhurta.

According to BKTC President Ajendra Ajay, Gadughada was handed over to the palace on behalf of Dimri Religious Central Panchayat. After deciding the auspicious date and time for opening of the portals, sesame oil was poured from the palace into Gadughada and this will be taken to Badrinath via Sri Narsingh Temple and Yoga Badri Pandukeshwar Temple.