Badrinath Yatra gathers momentum after relatively slow start

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: The pilgrimage to Badrinath Dham has now gained momentum. On Sunday, more than 28 thousand devotees reached Badrinath Dham for darshan. This is a new record. This is the first time in the history of the Yatra that so many devotees have reached the Badrinath Dham in a single day. Counting them, the number of devotees reaching Badrinath has crossed one lakh already.

It may be recalled that the pilgrimage to Badrinath Dham started on 12 May. Very surprisingly and unusually, the pace of the Yatra remained slow in Badrinath for the initial five days before gathering pace. Now the Yatra is making new records. A huge crowd of devotees gathered at the Dham on Saturday, Sunday and today. Yesterday and today the crowds were so heavy that there was about a two and a half kilometres long queue of devotees waiting for darshan. There was a queue of devotees from Badrinath temple to Indradhara (towards Mana). The queue that started in the morning did not end till late evening. As many as 28,055 devotees reached the Dham for darshan on Sunday. The number of devotees who have reached the Dham till now has reached 1,20,757.

It may be recalled that as compared to the number of Char Dham pilgrims reaching Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, the number of pilgrims reaching Badrinath which does not actually require any trekking remained low for the initial five days. Traditionally, Badrinath attracts the maximum number of pilgrims each season as compared to the other Char Dham shrines.

Dr Harish Gaur, media in-charge of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, said that 28 thousand devotees reached Badrinath Dham on Sunday. This is the highest number of devotees visiting the Dham in a day so far. He hoped that the enthusiasm for the Badrinath Yatra will continue to sustain during the coming days.