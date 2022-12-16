Bageshwar’s Uttarayani Fair will be included in tourism map: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated today that the Uttarayani Fair, which is organised on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Bageshwar, every year, will now be celebrated on a grand scale. He stated that every possible effort would be made to give the Uttarayani Fair recognition at the national and international levels. The CM asserted that it is the priority of the government to give prominence to local culture. He added that the migrant Uttarakhandis would be associated with the Uttarayani Fair.

Dhami added that, for the fair to get national and international recognition, tourists from India and abroad would be provided information about its cultural and historical importance. The fair would be brought on the tourism map.

The Chief Minister disclosed that, on 25 December, various programmes would be organised on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He reminded that Vajpayee’s anniversary is celebrated as Good Governance Day. The state government has taken several important initiatives for good governance, he claimed. The Chief Minister said that Vajpayee’s contribution to the formation of Uttarakhand as a separate state could never be forgotten. He laid a strong foundation of the state by approving a special industrial package for it. Now, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an unprecedented scale of works related to development is being done in the state.

The Chief Minister also reminded that Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, sons of Guru Gobind Singh, had sacrificed their lives at a young age for the defence of religion. In honour of this supreme sacrifice, the Prime Minister had announced that 26 December would be celebrated as “Veer Bal Diwas”. The Chief Minister said that programmes would be organised in Uttarakhand on this occasion, especially in the schools of the state.

A meeting will be organised regarding the holding of the said programmes. Senior officers of tourism, culture, education and other related departments will participate in the meeting and will draw up a plan to hold programmes on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.