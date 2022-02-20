Baghel wants Salman to explore Chhattisgarh for shooting films

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel has requested Bollywood Star Salman Khan to explore a few locations in his state for shooting films.

On Friday evening, Gaurav Dwivedi, the adviser of Chhattisgarh Government, met Salman in Delhi.

During his meeting with the actor, Gaurav telephoned the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister who asked the Bollywood heartthrob

to visit the state and explore locations for shooting films.

“I had deep discussion with actor Salman Khan regarding the new film policy of Chhattisgarh. I explained that there is enormous scope of shooting here at CG because the state has rich natural locations. Actor showed his interest to visit here with some shooting plans in future,” CM Adviser Dwivedi said.

Salman and Katrina were shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ in the national capital.

The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. In, ‘Tiger 3’, Salman will reprise his role of RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen as Zoya.