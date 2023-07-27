Bahadur The Brave will premiere at San Sebastian Film Festival

By Our Staff Reporter

NAINITAL, 27 Jul: ‘Bahadur The Brave’ will have its World Premiere at the 71st San Sebastián Film Festival as part of the ‘New Directors’ section competing for the Kutxabank Award.

It would join a list of prestigious Indian films that have screened at San Sebastián which include Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay, Satyajit Ray’s Charulata, Mrinal Sen’s Antareem and Rima Das’s Village Rockstars.

Since it’s creation in 1953, San Sebastián has hosted many significant events in the history of cinema, the international premiere of Vertigo by Alfred Hitchcock, Francis Ford Coppola’s film The Rain People won the Golden Shell at San Sebastián, Bong Joon- Ho’s first feature Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000) was invited to the competition for the first time.

Bahadur The Brave is directed by Diwa Shah. She is native of Nainital.

Diwa is Masters in Creative writing from Durham University, United Kingdom, English Honours from Gargi College, Delhi University, 11th, 12th from Summer Valley School, Dehradun and did High School from All Saints’ College, Nainital.

Her filmmaker parents Shalini and Rajesh Shah said, they are proud to have a daughter like Diwa. Also, they’re super elated on the selection of her movie in the prestigious festival.