Dehradun, 13 April: On the occasion of the holy festival of Baisakhi on Saturday, Kirtan and Gurbani Paath were organized at the Raj Bhavan , in which Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and First Lady Gurmeet Kaur and Raj Bhavan officers, employees and their families were present. On this auspicious festival, the Governor prayed to Waheguru for happiness, prosperity and well-being in the lives of the people of the country and the state.