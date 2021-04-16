Baisakhi celebrated by Doon Citizens’ Council

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Baisakhi festival was celebrated at Hotel Madhuban on 13 April by the Doon Citizens’ Council within Covid-19 norms.

President of the Council Dr S Farooq welcomed the guests and discussed the agenda.

The meeting concluded with lunch and Punjabi folk music and songs sung by guests present. The 80th birthday of Raj Bakshi, Secretary, was also celebrated.

On the occasion, a sum of Rs 25,000 was also paid for the treatment of an elderly lady in very serious condition admitted in Krishna Medical Hospital.

Present on the occasion were Sr. Vice President SS Goyal, SP Kochhar, Raj Kanwar, Founder President, Brig KG Behl, Col SS Sirohi, Dr Himmat Singh, Dr Pradeep Bharti, Dr Sona Gupta, Dr IP Saxena, Dr IP Pandey and many other prominent members.