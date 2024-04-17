Baisakhi – Tour Across the Nation

By Shreya Ganguli Mukherjee

India is known as the land of festivals because of numerous colourful and joyous festivals celebrated here. People of different cultures and traditions based in different parts of the country celebrate various festivals in different styles with different rituals. These festivals from the rich heritage of the country makes it multicultural and different from other countries. Some festivals are based on religious beliefs, while some are significantly correlated to the various seasons our country is blessed with.

Baisakhi is one such festival which is celebrated across the country called by different names in different states such as Bihu, Vishu, Poila Boishak and Ugadi and in the west we celebrate Guddi Padwa – with vigour and fervour. Baisakhi also marks the Hindu New Year.

In this age and era when everyone is running in the crazy rat race, somewhere our culture and traditions are getting lost and side-lined. There is a gap between knowing and believing. Today’s generation has heard of various Indian traditions but they know very little. Hence, it is our responsibility as educational organisations to imbibe our rich culture into the innate system of the young minds and lifestyles. We, at Seven Oaks School, celebrated Baisakhi with great zest.

The function was a beautiful amalgamation of music and dance performances from across the country.

The first performance by students of Seven Oaks was a song, ‘Dhan se pili chadar odee, Dekho aaj baisakhi”, followed by “Esho Hey Boishak esho”, written and composed by Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore. The beautiful song with its catchy rhythm marked the welcoming of the Bengali New Year. A Garhwali dance depicting the rich culture of our Uttarakhand hills was followed by a Bengali song “Darun Ogni Bane Re” composed by Guru Rabindra Nath Tagore.

Then our students made us travel across India with their performances from the South – Ugadi, to North East – Bihu, and Gidda from Punjab along with various other folk dances of India.

The school choir performed an orchestra based song, “Swarag iniyon se saja Bharat anokha raag hai”, that celebrated the unique melody of India.

The song paid homage to the diverse cultural heritage, rich tradition and unity in diversity that defines the essence of India. It instilled a sense of pride and patriotism invoking a deep connection to the land and its people.

Celebrating all festivals does not only rejuvenate the students, but it also sends a message stronger than all, which is, India is one, big united family and no force can divide it.

(Shreya Ganguli Mukherjee is Director, Seven Oaks School, Garhi Cantonment, Dehradun)