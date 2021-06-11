Bajpur farmers meet CM for resolution of problems

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Jun: A delegation of farmers from Bajpur met Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at his camp office in Doon on Thursday and acquainted him with the problems being faced by them. They wanted the problem of regularisation of land holdings in various categories to be quickly resolved.

The CM promised to examine the issue and take appropriate action.

Present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister Yashpal Arya, Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Secretaries Ranjit Sinha and Chandresh Yadav, etc.