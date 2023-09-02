Baluni asks Vaishnaw for night train between Kotdwar & Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, Anil Baluni, who is also the national media in charge of the BJP, today called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and discussed the launch of new train services in the state. Pointing out the need to improve the rail connectivity between Kotdwar (District Pauri) and New Delhi, Baluni asked the Union Minister for a night train service between Kotdwar and Delhi.

The Railway Minister promised positive consideration of his request.

In addition, Baluni also urged Vaishnaw to launch a Vande Bharat or equivalent train service between Dehradun and Lucknow. Later, Baluni shared this information regarding the meeting with Vaishnow on Twitter, also.

It may be recalled that, a couple of days ago, some local BJP leaders and trade association leaders from Kotdwar had met MP Baluni under the leadership of BJP spokesperson Vipin Kainthola and raised the need for improvement in rail connectivity between Kotdwar and Delhi.