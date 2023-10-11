Bani Varma appointed Director, BHEL

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 10 Oct: On her appointment as Director on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bani Varma, 55, has assumed charge as Director (Industrial Systems & Products) of the Public Sector Engineering and Manufacturing Enterprise.

Prior to this, Varma was spearheading BHEL’s Transportation Business segment as well as the company’s Electronics Division (EDN) manufacturing unit at Bengaluru.

Varma is an Electrical Engineering graduate from the Delhi College of Engineering and started her career with BHEL as an Engineer Trainee in the company’s Industry Sector vertical in 1990. During her 33 years of holistic, diversified and hands-on experience in the energy, industry and transportation segments, she has developed a comprehensive set of competencies in areas of strategic management, business development, project execution, change management and human resource management.

As Head of BHEL’s Transportation Business & Systems Group, she was responsible for BHEL’s diversification initiatives in the rail transportation business and strategised to secure the prestigious Vande Bharat trains manufacturing cum maintenance order for the company.

Apart from this, as Head of EDN, she was responsible for engineering and production of BHEL’s power & defence business related control equipment and propulsion electrics for Indian Railways. She successfully turned around the unit leading it to profitability after sustained losses.

She has also handled various key positions in the company including Corporate Strategic Management, Project Management, Marketing of Industrial Products (Electrical), Captive Power Plants, etc. She has provided support for the organisation’s strategic initiatives as well as for achieving operational targets by coordinating with various stakeholders of BHEL. Varma has also played a pivotal role in formulation and implementation of the development plan for BHEL’s new growth areas and in driving BHEL’s transformation initiatives across functions and verticals.

A passionate and professional leader, Varma brings with her a track record of three decades of notable performance.