“Be aware of your own divinity,” Avinash Tiwary

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21, Apr: It is rare to find a combination of beauty with acting and entrepreneurship skills-all rolled into one individual. Invitees were expecting a spiritual discourse and some serious stuff at the launch of the book “How to be God”, published by Doonite, Swati Semwal, who is an actor and an ex-Miss Uttarakhand. The author of the book is mysteriously kept a guarded secret and would be disclosed after all the nine volumes are published.

The event was held in the picturesque Mediterranean restaurant Diablo on Rajpur Road.

The book was launched by the popular film actor, Avinash Tiwary of Laila Majnu, Madgaon Express and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter fame in the presence of a galaxy of guests.

Swati shared that it was a self-help book that outlines a methodology to be the best version of ourselves. The subtitle of the first volume of the book says a lot “It’s time to meet ourselves!” The book serves as a method to activate the first ingredient of the channel between one and the universe, referred to as the divine. For too long, people have deprived themselves of the superpower. We all need to rediscover it.

The event, curated by Sinmit Communications, was followed by the Miss Dancing Queen contest as part of the Miss Uttarakhand 2024 contest.

Theatre maestro Alok Ulfat, veteran journalist Anjali Nauriyal, author Alok Joshi and his wife Renu, Annie Singh, Swati Semwal’s parents PC Semwal and Sarojani Semwal, Dalip Sindhi, Rajeev Mittal, were present amongst others.

Mansi Sharma was the MC.