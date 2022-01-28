Be proud of being young voters: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: Gov Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) handed over voter ID cards to 10 young voters of 18 years who were registered as voters for the first time on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, today. The Governor also felicitated these young voters. The pledge prepared by the Election Commission for the National Voters’ Day was administered by the Governor to those present. The Election Commission’s calendar was also released on the occasion.

Along with this, the Governor also watched a video film on voter awareness. While congratulating the young voters who are going to participate for the first time in the great festival of democracy, Governor Singh said, “There is new enthusiasm and energy in you. You are going to take part in voting for the first time. Voting is very important. The role of young voters is crucial for a strong democracy. Youth should feel proud to be voters. In our constitution, all citizens have been given equal rights to justice, liberty and equality without any discrimination. The basis of all these rights is the right to vote. Elections are a celebration of democracy.”

Senior officers including Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya were present on the occasion.