Bengal Sapper Lt Col BK Nautiyal passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Feb: Eminent Bengal Sapper Lt Col BK Nautiyal (Retd) left for his heavenly abode on 30 January, 2021, in the Doon Valley. He was commissioned in June 1957, served in the 100 Field Company, 653 Engineer Plant Company, commanded the 63 Engineering Regiment, was with the 57 Engineering Regiment during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He was also an instructor at the IMA, commanded the Sports Company of Bengal Sappers; was Brigade Major of 416 Engineering Brigade; and also commanded the 3 Training Battalion of Bengal Engineering Group and Centre, Roorkee.

He is survived by his wife, Asha Nautiyal, elder son Brig Mohit Nautiyal, another Bengal Sapper of 58 Engineering Regiment, and ex-commanding officer of the 53 Engineering Regiment, second son Brig Rohit Nautiyal, and third son Shobhit Nautiyal.

According to Bengal Sapper Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President, Dehradun Ex-Services League, who had opportunity to serve with him in BEG and Centre, Roorkee, Col Nautiyal was one of the eminent Bengal Sapper officers who took active part in the Indo-China War of 1962, Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, and rendered meritorious dedicated service to the Nation in all respects. He was very much welfare-minded for the troops, all veterans remember him today. A prayer meeting, Tehrwi and Brahm Bhoj would be held on 10 February, 2021, at their residence.