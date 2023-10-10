Best ever medals tally at Asian Games due to policies of Modi Govt: Neha Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 9 Oct: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) today addressed a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters here, today. The Press conference was addressed by National Vice President of BYJM, Neha Joshi. She reminded that due to the aggressive sports policies of the centre, India has been able to win a historic number of 107 medals at the Asian Games which concluded recently in China.

Neha Joshi reminded that, with its stellar achievement at the Asian Games 2023, India has created history by winning a total of 107 medals of which 28 are gold medals, 38 are silver medals and the remaining 41 are bronze medals.

Joshi said that BJYM National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has congratulated the winners of the Asian Games 22 and has stated that the country is proud of its players. She said that Surya has also asserted that the players have immense power through sports which can increase India’s identity on the global stage.

Neha Joshi further stated that the Government of India had allocated over Rs 220 crores for the preparation for the Asian Games and the results are a testament to the effective utilisation of resources and to the success of the schemes deployed for the players. She also reminded that the government also arranged for 142 foreign tours for the Indian players and 71 national and international competitions. A large number of sports camps were organised in which over 2,100 players had participated.

Joshi said that Indian sports under the pre-2014 governments had actually been tainted by the CWG scam in 2010, which had caused huge losses to the exchequer with embezzlement of around Rs 70,000 crore, which had a direct adverse impact on the players at that time.