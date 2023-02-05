Bharat Jodo Yatra increased pride of U’khand: Karan Mahra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Chief, Karan Mahra today claimed that participants from Uttarakhand Congress in the Bharat Jodo Yatra have increased the pride of Uttarakhand. He said that Congress leaders from across the country and Uttarakhand covered a distance of over 4,000 km under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, over a period of 136 days. He was speaking on the occasion of felicitation of the Bharat Jodo Yatris from Uttarakhand at Congress Bhawan here today. Mahra welcomed all the Bharat Jodo Yatris on the occasion and put shawls around them. Mahra gave them the title of Himveers and claimed that they have increased the pride of Uttarakhand across the country by participating in the Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi and walking alongside Rahul Gandhi. Mahra said that it is a matter of pride for the state of Uttarakhand that 7 yatris from Uttarakhand were part of the a total of 197 Yatris who completed the Yatra along with Rahul Gandhi.

Mahra said that on several occasions during the yatra , the yatris of Uttarakhand Congress were seen leading the yatra . While former MLA Lalit Farswan was given the command of Seva Dal’s flag wing, Vaibhav Walia was not only made the secretary of All India National Congress, but he also contributed significantly in the role of Jairam Ramesh’s ally throughout the journey. Rajpal Bisht, Jyoti Rautela, Ishita Shedha, Mohit Uniyal, Ankit Shah also performed their responsibilities very well in the yatra . Senior Congress leader Manish Khanduri performed the important responsibility of taking the important accounts of the journey to the public in the form of Bharat Jodo Yatra Diary.

During the felicitation ceremony, all the Bharat Jodo Yatris shared their experiences gained during the journey. They described this journey as an unforgettable experience.