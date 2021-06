By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: The Chief Guest at a vaccination camp organised by Dehradun Ward 24 corporator Subhash Kumar, was Director of the ‘Kapil Sharma Show’, Bharat Kukreti. He exhorted people to get vaccinated. Present on the occasion were TV artiste Radha Bhardawaj, Girdhar Sharma, corporator Vishal Kumar, Vipin Chanchal, Deepak Chauhan, Pawan Kumar, Mahendra Singh, Nokha Singh, Gaurav Tomar, Ankit Balmiki, Pradeep Gagat, Shamsher Singh, Brahmi Kaur, MK Chirag and Madhu Sharma.