Bharatnatyam workshop held by renowned classical dancer

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Mar: A Bharatnatyam workshop was conducted by renowned dancer Dakshina Vaidyanathan for the students of Him Jyoti School, here, today. The workshop was held under the aegis of SPIC MACAY.

During the workshop, the students were introduced to the basics of Namaskam, footwork, Mudras and movements. They were also taught about rhythmic understanding, ability to extemporise with speedy rhythms and how to preserve the pure classical dance style.

Dakshina began her performance with the famous Narayana Theertha Tarangam ‘Aalokaye Sri Balakrishnam’. Her high energy dance was a great match to the mood and theme of the composition.

The workshop was enjoyed by all the students as they learnt the basics of the classical dance form along with many subtle nuances from the artist.

Dakshina Vaidyanathan is a third-generation Bharatanatyam dancer from the Vaidyanathan family. She is the granddaughter of Saroja Vaidyanathan, a veteran dancer-guru-choreographer, and daughter of Rama Vaidyanathan, a well-known dancer and a former disciple of Yamini Krishnamurthy and Saroja.

Dakshina is a CCRT scholarship holder of the Department of Culture, Government of India, presented in 2003, and a holder of the Kalpana Chawla Award in the Young Achievers’ category in 2005. She is also a diploma holder in Bharatanatyam from Indira Kala Sangeet Vidyalaya.