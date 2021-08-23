Bhartari praises SJVNL’s environmental safeguards for Natwar Mori Hydro Project 

Dehradun, 21 Aug: A meeting of the Multi-Disciplinary Committee (MDC) constituted by the Ministry of Environment & Forests and Climate Change, Government of India for the 60 MW Natwar Mori Hydroelectric Project, under construction of SJVN Limited in Uttarkashi district was held today.

The meeting discussed the implementation of safeguards under the Environment Management Plan during the project construction. The meeting was presided over by the Chief Conservator of Forests of the state, Rajiv Bhartari. On this occasion, he praised the environmental measures being taken by the SJVN management in the Natwar Mori project, including catchment area treatment plan, compensatory afforestation, greenbelt, reservoir area treatment plan, fisheries management plan, water and air quality management plan, muck disposal plan, etc.

Bhartari also appreciated the solid waste management plan of the project. In the meeting, detailed discussions were held in respect of the fishery management plan and environmental awareness programmes.

On this occasion, the Chief General Manager and Project Head, Natwar Mori Hydro Electric Project, Sanjay Kumar Singh gave detailed information about the various environmental works being carried out at the project level. During the meeting, the committee encouraged the Natwar Mori Project Management to carry out more environment management friendly programmes as the construction of the project was scheduled to be completed soon.