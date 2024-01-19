BHEL bags EPC order for Odisha’s 2400 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 17 Jan: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a prestigious order, under International Competitive Bidding (ICB), to set up a 3×800 MW pithead, greenfield Thermal Power Project, on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, at Jharsuguda District in Odisha. Significantly, this is the largest power sector order won by BHEL through competitive bidding.

Reposing confidence in BHEL’s technological and project execution capabilities, NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has entrusted BHEL with the contract for setting up the 2400 MW coal-based thermal power project with supercritical parameters.

The comprehensive scope of the EPC contract includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, and commissioning of crucial equipment such as boilers, turbines, generators, and other auxiliary systems for the 3×800 MW Thermal Power Project. The scope also includes boilers with biomass co-firing capability and highly efficient latest pollution control equipment to control SOx, NOx & particulate matter emissions for meeting MoEF&CC guidelines. The project will be commissioned within 64 months. On commissioning, this plant will contribute to meeting the future base load requirement of electricity in the country.

The major equipment will be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Bengaluru, Ranipet, Bhopal, Rudrapur and Varanasi plants, while the company’s Power Sector – Southern Region will be responsible for the civil works, and erection and commissioning of the equipment.

BHEL has a long-standing partnership with NLCIL and has installed a significant 77% of the coal/lignite-based power stations of the Utility, totalling to 3,590 MW. These include lignite-based sets of 125 MW, 210 MW, 250 MW & 500 MW ratings.