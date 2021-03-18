BHEL reaffirms market leadership in Nuclear Power Sector

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 17 Mar: In an open competitive bidding process, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (Rs. 10,800 Crore) for the fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the 6×700 MW Turbine Island Package Projects.

Significantly, with this, BHEL has retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of Nuclear Steam Turbines.

Notably, PHWRs (Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors) are the mainstay of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme and 12 out of 18 operating PHWRs of NPCIL are equipped with BHEL-supplied Steam Turbine Generator sets (10×220 MWe + 2×540 MWe) with the balance from Canada and Ukraine. These sets have continuously been exhibiting excellent performance with Kaiga Unit -1 creating a world record of uninterrupted operation for 962 days.

Additionally, BHEL has already supplied 2×700 MWe Steam Turbine Generator sets each for Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant and Rawatbhata Atomic Power Plant.

BHEL has been a reliable supplier of critical equipment and services for India’s Nuclear Programme for many decades with specialised manufacturing facilities and capabilities already set up. The company aims to continue making a major contribution towards self-reliance in Nuclear equipment production and initiatives taken will be a driving force towards the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan of Government of India.