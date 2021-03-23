BHEL secures 1st oSverseas turnkey contract for Solar PV Power Plant

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 22 Mar: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has achieved yet another milestone in international business by securing its maiden overseas turnkey contract for a grid-connected 8 MW ac Solar Photovoltaic (PV) power plant.

The solar farm will be set up by BHEL at Tamarind Falls, Henrietta (Phase II), Mauritius, on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis. The contract has been awarded to BHEL by CEB (Green Energy) Co. Ltd, Mauritius, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Electricity Board (CEB), Government of Mauritius. The contract agreement for the project was exchanged between the Mauritian and Indian side during the visit of the Union Minister of External Affairs of India to Mauritius.

Significantly, the project is funded under Government of India’s Line of Credit (LOC) and has been secured by BHEL through a competitive bidding process. The project will be executed by BHEL’s Solar Business Division, Bengaluru and International Operations Division, New Delhi. Notably, the solar project in Mauritius marks the consolidation of BHEL’s presence in

Africa, where it has been active for more than four decades with electricity generation projects (approximately 2,100 MW) and equipment supplies in 23 African countries.

Apart from conventional power plants (thermal, hydro & gas), BHEL has been contributing significantly to the development and promotion of solar energy over the past three decades.

BHEL offers EPC solutions for both grid-interactive and off-grid, ground mounted, rooftop, floating and canal top solar plants, with a current solar portfolio of more than 1 GW. In addition, BHEL is also manufacturing space-grade solar panels and batteries for space applications.