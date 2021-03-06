Bhumesh Bharti’s ‘Stories Through Her Lens’ photo exhibition inaugurated 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Mar: To commemorate International Women’s Day, a group photography exhibition was inaugurated by Shweta Choubey, IPS (SP Law & Order) at Uttara Museum of Contemporary Art in MDDA Complex on 6th March. The exhibition features photographic work of 20 women photographers, titled “Stories Through Her Lens.” Choubey congratulated Colored Leaf for taking an initiative for showcasing work of prominent women photographers working in Garhwal and Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand, earning respect and accolades the world over with their photography.

The gallery features work of prominent women photographers such as Adya Bhargava, Amita Ahuja, Amrita Jeena, Archana Ghidiyal, Chinar Sharma, Dr. Kiran Sood, Garima Singh, Kavita Khavar, Khyati Gupta, Kimmi Pal, Meenakshi, Rekha Giri, Ruchi Singh Rao, Sarabh Gandhi, Shiwani Gusain, Sona Dheer Kukreti, Surabhi Sapra, Urvashi B, Varsha Pathania & Shefali Negi.

Veteran photographer Bhumesh Bharti further elaborated on the importance of such events in helping women realize their potential. In a male-dominated field like photography, people are now witnessing a radical shift with the work of women photographers. Women are making their mark, given the right opportunity and a nurturing environment, shattering the glass ceiling in professional and artistic lives. Women photographers are not new. Since Pre-Independence era, the first woman photographer of India, Homai Vyarawalla had been capturing political leaders. It’s also the need of the hour that women begin exploring their freedom and let their male counterparts know of their responsibilities as well. Modern societies can only flourish when the patriarchal norms and misogynist status quo are challenged. The photographers featuring in the exhibition are a testimony to the fact that women can do everything a man can.

The photo exhibition is open to all members of the public from 7th to 14 March 2021 at Uttara Museum of Contemporary Art, MDDA Complex, Near Clock Tower, Dehradun. The exhibition is supported by Surbhi Sapra of Bharti Fashions and Virendra & Co. Prominent personalities of the city were present on the occasion.