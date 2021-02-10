Bhumi Pednekar: Rishikesh has been incredibly lucky for me

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is heading to Rishikesh after wrapping the Dehradun schedule of her next film Badhaai Do. She is excited to shoot in Rishikesh because she feels the holy town has only brought her good luck.

“Rishikesh holds a very special place in my heart and it has been incredibly lucky for me! I shot in this most beautiful place for my debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, then for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and both these films went on to become huge hits. Now, I will be shooting in Rishikesh again for Badhaai Do and I’m certain that it will become my lucky charm for the third time!” Bhumi said.

She shared that visiting Rishikesh will evoke a lot of nostalgia for her.

Bhumi said: “I’m really excited to soak in this city because there are so many memories attached to it. I have always received so much love from the people of Rishikesh every time I have visited and I’m looking forward to their warm hospitality again. It’s been a while. I can’t wait to go back and relive all the nostalgia, all the love, all the incredible local food of Rishikesh.”

Badhaai Do is the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar Rao to take the franchise forward.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy Hunterr (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.