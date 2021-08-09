Bhumi says ‘Raksha Bandhan’ a reunion with people most special to her

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been paired opposite star Akshay Kumar, their second film together titled ‘Raksha Bandhan’ after ‘Toilet : Ek Prem Katha’ and is collaborating with filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who bankrolled her movie ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’.

She has tagged the two personalities as the most special people in her life and called the upcoming movie a “reunion”.

“Raksha Bandhan is my reunion with the most special people in my life! Anand Rai sir is a guru for me, who trusted my abilities as an actor when I had just started out and I will forever be grateful to him for the opportunity he gave me to shine through in ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’,” Bhumi said.

She added: “So, I’m delighted that I have got an opportunity to work with him again.”

Talking about Akshay, she credited him for giving the first blockbuster to her.

“Akshay Kumar sir gave me a film that became my first blockbuster. He believed in me in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and our pairing won hearts. He has instilled a sense of belief in me that has propelled me to excel in this industry,” she said.

The 32-year-old actress says she was thrilled when she got to know that she will be acting with him again in ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

The actress is confident that ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will appeal to audiences of all age groups.

“It’s a script that will touch everyone’s hearts and I’m hoping that my pairing with Akshay sir will be loved again,” she said.