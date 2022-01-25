Bhupesh Baghel launches Congress election song in Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was on a visit to Dehradun today. During his stay, he interacted with media persons in a hotel on Rajpur Road and launched the election campaign of the Congress.

At the function, a song titled “Uttarakhandi Swabhimana Chaar Dhaam Chaar Kaam” was released by the Chhattisgarh CM. In addition, the Congress media WhatsApp programme was also launched by him.

During the release of the Congress song, Baghel, along with veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat and PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal also danced to the song.

During an interaction with the press, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel fiercely targeted the BJP. He claimed that BJP handed over power to three Namunas (samples) one after the other in Uttarakhand but none of them could ensure development in the state. Uttarakhand remained devoid of any development in the past 5 years. People failed to get employment even as inflation is skyrocketing. Prices of essential commodities had gone beyond the means of the common man.

Baghel claimed that once the Congress won the elections in Uttarakhand, its government would ensure that the people of the state got LPG cylinders at Rs 500. It would also ensure that over 4 lakh youth would be provided employment by the government.

He said evidence of the BJP Government’s failure was the fact that after winning the elections in 2017, the party installed Trivendra Singh Rawat as the Chief Minister. After he failed, Rawat was removed from the post and Tirath Singh Rawat nominated as the new Chief Minister in his place. But, within four months, Tirath Singh Rawat was also dropped from the top post and Pushkar Singh Dhami made the third CM.