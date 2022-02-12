Big leaders from all parties to campaign on last day in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 Feb: Tomorrow is the last day of campaigning for the Uttarakhand assembly elections. Star campaigners of all parties will exert their strength on the last day. On behalf of BJP, which is the ruling party, here, as well as at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will lead the party’s campaign tomorrow. At the same time, the responsibility of campaigning on behalf of the Congress will be led by National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot.

Uttarakhand will have single phase polling for assembly elections on 14 February and, for this, campaigning will come to an end at 5 p.m. tomorrow. After this, candidates and their supporters will be able to seek votes from door to door but there will be no rallies or public meetings. BJP has deployed a large number of union ministers and chief ministers of states in the election campaign. PM Narendra Modi will campaign in Uttarakhand for the third consecutive day. He will address an election rally in Rudrapur tomorrow. Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Dhanaulti and Sahaspur assembly seats. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in favour of party candidates in Yamkeshwar, Salt, Ramnagar constituencies. Taking time out from the UP battle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be seen campaigning in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand BJP had been demanding several more of his rallies in Uttarakhand as he not only hails from here but is hugely popular. However, Yogi Adityanath could not spare enough time for Uttarakhand as his own state, UP, too has elections. Yogi will campaign in Tehri, Kotdwar and Roorkee tomorrow.

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Khatima, the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, where she will seek votes against Dhami and in favour of the Congress candidate Bhuwan Kapri. In addition, she will also seek votes for Congress candidate Sumit Hridayesh in Haldwani and party president Ganesh Godiyal in Srinagar. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Aam Aadmi Party will campaign in Dehradun district tomorrow. Apart from this, Cabinet Minister of Delhi Government Rajendra Pal Gautam and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla will also campaign. Manish Sisodia will do road shows in Sahaspur, Mussoorie, Doiwala and Rishikesh. Rajendra Pal Gautam will campaign in Kichha, Gadarpur. Rakhi Birla will campaign in support of party candidates in Mangalore, Laksar and Haridwar Rural.

BSP Supremo Mayawati only addressed one rally in district Haridwar, yesterday, while Akhilesh Yadav did not come here to campaign. Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijay Singh and Randeep Surjewala were among other notable Congress leaders to campaign in Uttarakhand during the current elections.