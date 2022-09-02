BIL Chairperson interacts with Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 Sept: Radha Bajaj, Chairperson of Bajaj Institute of Learning, and children of the Institute called on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. More than 150 children study at the Bajaj Institute of Learning, run for handicapped and deaf children. The institute provides free education to the hearing impaired students from Pre-School to Class XII.

During the interaction, the Chairperson provided the Governor information about the children studying at the institute and the activities undertaken there.

Lt-General Singh said that the work of the institute to connect the disabled children with the mainstream of the society by providing good education is commendable. He said that children are a manifestation of God. Children with disabilities are no less than anyone and can achieve every goal in life; there is just the need to develop the hidden talent in them. The Governor added that necessary cooperation would be provided in consultation with the central institutions to help the institute under CSR.

The Trustee of the Institute Mini Chadha, Principal Puneet Basar and children were also present on the occasion.