Billzar- A Woman’s Venture  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Oct: In the year 2022, when a small group of young women entrepreneurs set up their stalls in an orchard in the pristine surroundings of Purkul, little did any of them know that they would be showcasing their amazing products and craft at some of the most prestigious and sought after places in the heart of town.

Today ‘Billzar’ is a quiet testimony to ‘women’s empowerment’, promoting employment and sourcing local talent. Apart from this, the aim is to provide genuinely artistic women a platform to showcase their products and a wide range of handmade goods and crafts, providing a platform for women to display their skills, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Keeping the Atma Nirbhar motto in mind, the young women represent different walks of life yet come together as one cohesive group at Billzar. Overall, at Billzar, women serve as both economic and social hubs, where they can not only sell their products but also connect, learn, and celebrate their cultural heritage while contributing to their own empowerment and the betterment of their communities.

An opportunity has been provided at Centrio Mall this coming weekend, on 14 and 15 October to display their products. They will be presenting a remarkable selection of merchandise in two distinct locations: Centrio Mall and the Hyatt Regency every Sunday! People’s encouragement and support mean the world to them, and they want all to join in fostering the spirit of Billzar.