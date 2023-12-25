Biopic to be made on life of Indian women’s Kho Kho Captain Nasreen Sheikh

By HARISH SHARMA

DEHRADUN, 22 Dec: “Every day, despite falling, I stand complete, O life, behold, my courage is greater than you.” These words precisely encapsulate the story of Nasreen Sheikh, a stalwart in the game of Kho-Kho.

Nasreen Sheikh stands as a beacon of hope and courage. Despite a childhood spent in adversity, her spirit remained unbroken. Nasreen Sheikh, who has elevated the country’s name, is listed among the recipients of the Arjuna Award and is now set to have a biopic made on her life.

Nasreen has never accepted defeat. Her hard work and capabilities have earned her a place in the prestigious list of Arjuna Awardees. The upcoming biopic aims to connect the new generation with the game of Kho-Kho through Nasreen’s inspirational journey.

Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho-Kho Federation of India, presents Nasreen as an exemplary figure who continued to move forward despite life’s adversities.

The announcement of Nasreen’s biopic will be made at the inauguration ceremony of ‘Ultimate Kho Kho,’ the second edition of the Kho-Kho League to be held in Odisha. Six teams will participate in this league: Odisha Juggernaut, Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Players, Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Warriors.

Nasreen’s father used to sell utensils on the streets of Delhi, yet that didn’t deter Nasreen from pursuing her dreams. Despite financial hardships during her childhood, Nasreen chose the path of Kho-Kho. Under her captaincy, India clinched the gold medal in the South Asian Games.

However, Nasreen’s achievement didn’t gain much attention at that time due to the country grappling with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kho-Kho Federation of India has always stood by Nasreen. During the COVID era, when her family faced financial crises, the federation supported Nasreen’s 13-member family.

Nasreen says, ‘It’s a proud moment for Kho-Kho and for me. Announcement of this award has elevated the level of the game. Now I feel this is at par with other games.’

Nasreen’s story is one of empowerment and inspiration, offering hope and courage to everyone. Through this biopic, the importance of sports in her life will be conveyed to the younger generation.