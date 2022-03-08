‘Birds’ Photo-Exhibition opens at Vow Café-Gallery-Studio

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi

Pics: Sneha Bharadwaj

Dehradun, 7 Mar: ‘Birds’, a photo exhibition by renowned businessman turned nature photographer SF Ahmed, has been put up at Vow Café-Gallery-Studio, Sahastradhara Road. Over a dozen hand-picked photographs of birds by Ahmed taken over the past three decades grace the venue. All the photographs capture an array of aviary delights found in their natural habitat.

The photographer made numerous forays into the forest range of Chila, around Clement Town, Asan Barrage including in and around Mussoorie to get that perfect frame.

An avid bird-watcher, Ahmed’s fascination with our winged-friends has further enhanced his unique ability to recognise birds by their warbling and chirping.

In the past, Ahmed has put up many photo exhibitions across the country and won accolades and recognition for this work, including the Uttarakhand Ratna Award, 2012. People across all age groups who visited the photo-exhibition at Vow Café- Gallery-Studio were fascinated and applauded the photographer and his work of art.