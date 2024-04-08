BJP alone can ensure rapid development, clean governance: Dhami

BJP celebrates its 44th Foundation Day

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 6 Apr: BJP today celebrated its foundation day with much fanfare across the country and across Uttarakhand. In Uttarakhand, the main Foundation Day function was held at the BJP State Headquarters here today which was led by BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami .

On this occasion, congratulating the workers, Chief Minister Dhami and State President Bhatt said, it is on the basis of the strength of BJP workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of crossing 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Inaugurating the celebrations at the BJP State Headquarters, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and State President Mahendra Bhatt hoisted the party flag and praised all the party workers. On this occasion, Dhami and Bhatt also released a special issue of Devkamal magazine, the party’s official publication in the state. They greeted and congratulated all the people present on the occasion on the Foundation Day. Along with the main function held at the party headquarters here today, similar functions were also held at party’s district level offices across the state.

On the occasion of Foundation Day, BJP also started a micro donation camp, in which workers have to donate a minimum of Rs 50 and a maximum of Rs 2,000 to the party fund. In addition, it was also clarified that the party workers can also get donations from the general public, in which there is no minimum limit for donation. State President of the party Mahendra Bhatt said that today work will be done to progress the micro donation campaign at a faster pace. Bhatt said that this campaign has been launched with a sense of dedication for the expansion of the party.

While talking to the media after the programme organised at the state party headquarters in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that today is a very important day for every worker of the BJP . At present, BJP is the largest political party in the state and the entire world. He said that party workers from generation to generation have spent their lives in this party. Everyone in the party salutes those great people. When asked about Congress leader Harish Dhami ’s comment about Congress workers turning lethargic, CM Dhami said that Harish Rawat is a very experienced and very senior leader. He probably realised the future consequences, that is why he must have said this.

The CM also paid tribute and respect to all those workers whose hard work and sacrifice have made BJP the largest party in the world. And most importantly, this Foundation Day has come at a time when the biggest festival of democracy is being celebrated in the country. He said that the BJP leaders and workers have taken a pledge that in this election that they will ensure that BJP wins all the five seats of the state with an overwhelming majority to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third straight time. Due to the efforts of the booth team, Panna Pramukhs, workers at Shakti Kendras and party officials, the victory this time is going to be much bigger than that of 2014 and 2019.

Answering the question regarding PM’s upcoming visit, the CM said that Modi’s arrival always creates new energy among the workers as well as the residents of Uttarakhand. He has a special attachment towards Uttarakhand, which is why the state is running on the path of development at a fast pace due to the schemes of the Centre.

Addressing the workers present during this time, State Party President Mahendra Bhatt said, today we are the largest party in the world. The BJP has the most popular leaders and hardworking workers. Modi has given to the party workers a target of crossing 400 and that he has given it on the strength of all the dedicated workers. Today, a large number of people associated with various parties and social organisations are joining the party because the development and public welfare works happening across the country have an impact on them.

Bhatt called upon all the people to run the ongoing microdonation campaign on Namo App at a faster pace. He clarified that cooperation of all workers is required for better conduct of elections and other organisational activities. Fund raising can also be one aspect, but the main aim is to ensure every worker’s participation in the organisation. Therefore, all the party officials and workers have to take forward the party’s mission by donating a minimum of Rs 50 through Namo App.

State Election Management Committee and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal discussed the history and achievements of the party in detail before the workers. State General Secretary Organisation Ajaey Kumar in his address said that all the party workers are working for a party that inculcates the feeling of sacrifice and dedication for the country. State General Secretary Aditya Kothari, conducted the programme.

During this, Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, State Party Treasurer Puneet Mittal, State Office Secretary Kaustubhanand Joshi, State Media In-charge Manveer Chauhan, responsible Dr Devendra Bhasin, Madhu Bhatt, Vinod Uniyal, Dr Aditya Kumar Rajkumar Purohit, Murat Ram Sharma Ramsundar Nautiyal, were present at the party headquarters. A large number of party officials and senior workers including Anil Goyal, Siddharth Aggarwal, Ramesh Chauhan were also present.