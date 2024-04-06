BJP alone can make India prosperous: Nadda

Nadda , Dhami address rally in Pithoragarh

By Arun Pratap Singh

Pithoragarh, 4 Apr: BJP ’s National President JP Nadda arrived in Uttarakhand on a two day visit in connection with the ongoing Parliamentary Elections. He arrived this afternoon in Pithoragarh to address a grand meeting here in support of BJP candidate Ajay Tamta on Almora-Pithoragarh Lok Sabha seat and later reached Vikasnagar to hold a road show and address a rally there in support of BJP candidate on Tehri Lok Sabha seat, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present in Pithoragarh when JP Nadda reached there. Nadda was warmly welcomed on his arrival by the CM and the party workers. Addressing the rally, Nadda fiercely targeted Congress. JP Nadda said that Congress has betrayed the public for decades. Congress gave nothing to the country except scams. He reminded the people of all the scams and urged the public to teach Congress a lesson. He claimed that that Congress has committed scams in all three places, in the sky, earth and water. He said that Uttarakhand is a land of the brave. Even after this, Congress here is raising questions on the Indian Army. He said that Congress raised doubts about Indian Army’s air strike.

Nadda said that after 2014, India is rapidly moving towards self-reliance. Addressing the election rally, JP Nadda said that the poor are getting houses through PM Awaas Yojana. Out of which 1 lakh houses were built just in Uttarakhand. Out of these, 11 thousand have been made only in Pithoragarh district. Nadda described Ujjwala scheme as a scheme dedicated to women. He reminded that PM Modi had given 11 crore gas connections across the country under Ujjwala scheme of which 1 lakh connections were given to the women of Uttarakhand. He asserted that the country is continuously progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He said that India is moving forward in the economic world despite all the crises. He appealed to the public ensure victory of all the five BJP candidates in the state win along with Ajay Tamta for the third straight time.

Nadda said that a government medical college has opened in Pithoragarh and will also be opened in Almora. He said that with the help of PM Modi the Dhami Government is continuously working for the development of the state. He added that said that the government is working with a double engine for the development of Uttarakhand. He said that new work is being done every day in Uttarakhand regarding roads, connectivity and infrastructure. He said that an initiative has been taken in Uttarakhand regarding UCC, which will become an example for the country. JP Nadda also expressed his views regarding Vibrant Village.

Nadda made sharp attacks on the opposition. He said that BJP is the largest political party in the world. Indian politics cannot be imagined without BJP at present. There is no political party in the competition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that BJP will win all the five seats in the state with huge votes.

Nadda said that he is fortunate to have got the opportunity to come to Devbhoomi. Uttarakhand is both the land of gods and also the land of heroes, every person here is divine. The people here are always ahead to protect the country.

Nadda claimed that BJP is crossing 400 across the country and winning all five seats in Uttarakhand. The question is only about how much will be the difference between the winners and the runners up on these seats. Other political parties are not in the competition. Senior Congress leaders are shying way from contesting elections but there is a need to remain on alert and not to be lax in the campaigning, he warned the party workers. He reminded that Congress had indulged in coal scam, Bofors Sca, Augusta Helicopter scam, 2G Scam and CWG scam.

Senior BJP leader Nadda also reminded the people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that this decade is the decade of Uttarakhand. Today development work is visible on the ground in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while welcoming JP Nadda on his visit to Pithoragarh on behalf of the entire people of Uttarakhand, said that under the leadership of Nadda , BJP has expanded its reach and organisation from Attock to Cuttack and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Indian politics today cannot be imagined without BJP . Nadda ‘s behaviour and humble personality inspire every party workers. He said that this 400-pass slogan is the guarantee of Modi and the key to development.