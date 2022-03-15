BJP appoints Rajnath, Meenakshi Lekhi as observers for CM choice

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 Mar: BJP has appointed observers for the election of the leader of the legislature party in 4 states including Uttarakhand. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been made chief observer and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has been made co-observer. The list of observers for 4 states was issued by National General Secretary Arun Singh today.

It is certain, that the choice of next leader of the legislative party would rest on the top party leaders and though Singh and Lekhi would hold consultations with the office bearers of the party as well as the newly elected legislators, the final decision would rest on the party high command. The chief responsibility of the Central observers would be to work out consensus on the party’s choice. The meeting of the BJP Legislative Party could be held on the 19th or 20th of this month after the festival of Holi. The party does not seem to be in any hurry to form the government probably due to the ‘inauspicious period’ till Holi. This ‘inauspicious’ period in astrological terms is called Holashtak.

Meanwhile, speculation continues within the party and outside the state over who will be the next CM and who all will be the ministers. Speculation is that the cabinet will have few old faces this time.